Guntur: Demand to rename Jinnah Tower meaningless

Guntur: The government will not tolerate, if anybody tries to create law and order problem in the name of monuments and places of worship, stated Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and warned that the government will take stern action against such people.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, she recalled that Jinnah Tower in Guntur city was built before Independence by freedom fighters and social activists and it is symbol for communal harmony. Stating that the demand for change of name of Jinnah Tower was meaningless, she made it clear that those, who want monument in the name of Abdul Kalam, may construct

another tower. The Minister clarified that the government would not tolerate politics in the name of religion.