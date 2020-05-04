Guntur district records 19 +ve cases

Guntur: As many as 19 fresh Coronavirus positive cases reported in Guntur district on Monday. Total number of cases rose to 338 in the district.

Police are strictly implementing the lockdown and booking cases against violators of the lockdown. They completely restricted the movement of the people in the red zone areas and delivering the essential commodities at the doorsteps of the residents.

Guntur urban SP P H D Rama Krishna informed that the police seized 49 vehicles for violating the lockdown orders and riding the vehicles on the roads on Monday. Similarly, they booked 18 cases for violating the lockdown orders.