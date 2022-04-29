Guntur District special court gives death sentence to accused in Ramya's murder case

Guntur district special court has passed judgment in the murder case of Ramya, a BTech student which created a sensation across the state. The court sentenced the accused Shashi Krishna to death in the case. The incident happened on August 15th, 2021 and the trial began in December after Ramya's murder followed by the verdict on Friday.

Going into the details, Ramya's a B.Tech student in Guntur district's Paramaiahkunta has got introduced to Shashi Krishna through social media and was harassed in the name of love. Against this backdrop, Shashi Krishna stabbed Ramya to death on August 15 last year while everyone was watching as he was angry over his mobile phone number being blocked by the girl.

Political parties have also raised concerns over the incident. Shashi Krishna was arrested by the police near Narasaraopet within 24 hours based on the murder scenes recorded on a CCTV camera. Under the supervision of DSP Ravi Kumar, the police questioned 36 people and filed a charge-sheet within 15 days.

In the special court, the public prosecutor N. Shardamani interrogated 28 people while witnesses stated Special Court Judge Ramgopal. The judge, who examined a CCTV video in the murder case, heard arguments from both sides and completed the trial on April 26, and pronounced the verdict today.