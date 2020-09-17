Guntur: Dr Kodela remembered on death anniversary

Guntur: Former minister and TDP leader Nakka Anand recalled efforts made by the late Speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao for the development of the state. He said the people of the state will never forget him.

He garlanded to the portrait of the latter and paid rich tributes on the occasion of his first death anniversary held at his residence in Narasaraopet town on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he urged the party activists to draw inspiration from him. TDP district president GV Anjaneyalu recalled the development works completed by Kodela Siva Prasada Rao in both Sattenapalli and Narasaraopet Assembly constituencies and remembered his commitment.

He said following his footsteps is real tribute to him. As a doctor, he had taken Re 1 fee and rendered medical services.

Earlier, Dr Kodela Siva Ram paid tributes to his father.

They conducted blood donation camp and served free meals to the poor. Former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, Telugu Yuvatha leader Ravipati Sai Krishna were among those participated.