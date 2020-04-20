Guntur: Drop proposal to set up quarantine centre at Harihara Sadan said Kanna Lakshminarayana

Guntur: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana demanded the government to drop decision of the district administration to set up quarantine centre at Harihara Sadan, on the hillock of the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Annavaram of East Godavary district.

He wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney to this effect on Sunday. He further said that hillock of the Annavaram temple is most sacred place of Sri Veera VenkataSatynarayana Swamy. He said that the government was hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus by converting the satrams into quarantine centres. Such a move would lead to social disharmony and religious strife, he feared.

He urged the Chief Secretary to direct the District Collectors not to establish quarantine centres and isolation centres at the choultries of Hindu temples and protect religious harmony.