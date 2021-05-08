Guntur : Early testing is key to easy recovery, says Ponnurtechie Shaik Baji

Guntur : 31-year-old software engineer Shaik Baji never expected that he would be affected by novel coronavirus as has been working from home at Ponnur town for his Pune-based company.

Baji is not sure how he contracted with the infection. May be he got infected when he had gone to buy groceries. He was admitted to Lalitha Super Specialty Hospital in Guntur city where he underwent treatment for 10 days.

Talking to The Hans India, Baji said he had difficulty in breathing and was frequently getting cough. His family first admitted him to Chandramouli Hospital in Ponnuru town for treatment. After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was shifted to Lalitha Super Speciality Hospital in Guntur.

Initial apprehension

He said that he had been put on oxygen and medication. They gave him dry fruits every day and other nutritious food. He said initially he did have apprehensions and some kind of lurking fear aboutthe infection since he had been reading a lot ofdisturbing material on social media, print andelectronic media.

Do physical exercises

However, he said he had never allowed hisconfidence levels to dip and told himself every daythat he would go back home soon safe.He said he had strictly followed the doctors' adviceby doing physical exercises and taking nutritiousfood. As a Covid-19 survivor, Shaik Baji is emphatic thatthose who have symptoms should not delay the test.

"If tested positive at an early stage, one can recoverwith simple treatment. At the first sign of anysymptoms, one should not hesitate to consultdoctors.

Another piece of advice he would like to give peopleis to maintain social distance and wear masks tokeep the dreaded disease at bay and save your familyfrom trauma.