Guntur: Eight areas in Guntur declared as red zones

Guntur: The Municipal Corporation here declared seven areas in Guntur city as red zones in the backdrop of surge in number of coronavirus positive cases. The positive cases rose to eight in the city. The GMC declared Sangadigunta, Anandpeta, Kummaribazar, LB Nagar area, Darga Manyam area, Srinivasaraothota and Mangaldas Nagar as red zones. Similarly, the number of suspected coronavirus cases in Guntur district touched 20.



The Police set up barricades and restricted the movement of people in the red zones and Section 144 CrPC was clamped down, prohibiting more than five persons.

The police warned violators of Prohibitory orders of action.

The GMC took steps to deliver essential commodities at the doorsteps in auto-rickshaws. The Medical and Health Department staff are going from door to door and collecting samples. They are shifting the persons with symptoms to quarantine centres. The GMC is conducting campaign to create awareness to check spread of Coronavirus.

The residents in the old city area are worried over the possibility of spreading of virus because it is a congested area.

The GMC sanitary workers are spraying sodium hypochlorite liquid on the walls in the red zones and engaging additional workers to keep clean the area.

Municipal Commissioner Challa Anuradha visited red zone areas on Thursday and inspected the sanitation. She gave suggestions and advises to the officials. Meanwhile, one Coronavirus positive case was reported from Mangalagiri town. A 65-year-old man, residing in Tipparla Bazaar, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Mangalagiri Municipal Commissioner D Hema Malini declared Tipparla Bazaar areas as red zone.