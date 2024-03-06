Guntur: Elaborate arrangements made for Kotappakonda festivities

Guntur: Palnadu district administration has made elaborate arrangements for auspicious Maha Sivaratri festivities at the hill shrine Kotappakonda on March 8. Devotees from other states also visit Kotappakonda seeking blessings of Sri Trikoteswara Swamy.

Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti conducted a review meeting with the officials at the Kotappakonda on Tuesday.

The temple authorities have made arrangements for the devotees who visit the temple to have darshan of Lord Siva. The officials have laid an approach road for the convenience of the devotees. They have taken steps to improve sanitation and to supply drinking water to all the devotees.

Queue lines were set up for hassle-free darshan. Devotee rush is expected to increase this year compared to last year.

Palnadu district police authorities have already deployed over 3000 cops to provide security to the devotees visiting the temple.

Police department has already taken steps to solve the traffic problem.

Meanwhile, the devasthanam authorities already kept ready 5-lakh water packets, 2-lakh butter milk packets for the convenience of the devotees. The devasthanam officials urged the devotees to park their vehicles and come to hillock by bus.