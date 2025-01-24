Live
Just In
Guntur: Five get 22-month jail in dowry case
Guntur: The second additional civil judge court in Guntur district sentenced five individuals to 22 months in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each in a case of dowry harassment and domestic violence on Thursday.
Judge Deepti delivered the verdict. Guntur district Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar praised the police and Assistant Public Prosecutor B. Jahnavi for their efforts.
According to police officials, the incident occurred on February 12, 2021, when a husband and his family members harassed a housewife within the limits of the Kothapet Police Station in Guntur. Following the victim’s complaint, the police registered a case.
SP Satish Kumar also mentioned that any woman facing issues can reach out for assistance and support at cell number 974641464.