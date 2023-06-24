Guntur: Full day schools from June 26

Guntur: All the schools, including private, across the state will conduct classes full day from Monday. The principals of the corporate and private schools have already informed the students about full day schools.

Half day schools were conducted from June 12 to June 17. After that, taking high day temperatures into consideration, the half day schools were extended up to June 24. Half day schools will be over by Saturday.

From June 26, full day schools will be conducted. Due to the advancement of monsoon, rains in some parts of the state and cool weather, steps are being taken to conduct full day schools. Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits are being distributed to students in the government schools while the students studying in the corporate and private schools are purchasing the books, study material, note books, belts and ties in the schools.

In view of financial assistance to be released under the Amma Vodi scheme on June 28, the corporate and private schools forced the parents to pay the first term fee and purchase the study material kits. The school managements are collecting Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 for study material. Speaking to the Hans India, commissioner of school education S Suresh Kumar said, “At present, there is no need to extend half day schools. We will conduct full day schools from Monday.”