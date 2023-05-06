Guntur: Government assures to help rain-affected farmers

Guntur : Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty chief executive officer and district special officer Imitiaz Ahmed and district collector M Venugopal Reddy on Friday visited inundated maize, red chilli, jowar agriculture fields in Vinjanampadu and Chamallamudi villages of Vatticherakuru mandal in Guntur district.

They examined rain-affected maize at Chamallamudi village and jowar in Kakamanu mandal. They interacted with the farmers and enquired about the crop damage. The farmers expressed fear that they will get heavy losses due to crop damage caused by untimely rains and requested officials to extend help.

Venugopal Reddy assured that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready to extend help to farmers. He said the agriculture scientists are creating awareness among farmers on steps to be taken to reduce crop loss.

He said the district administration will conduct enumeration and send report to the government on crop damage to take further steps.

District agriculture officer N Venkateswarulu, horticulture officer Sujatha and Civil Supplies Corporation district manager Sri Lakshmi were present.