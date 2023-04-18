Guntur: Government failed to check illegal sand mining in Krishna says BJP leader Somu Veerraju

Guntur : BJP State president Somu Veerraju criticised the YSRCP government for failing to check illegal sand mining in Krishna river.



Addressing the media at the party Guntur East Assembly office here on Monday, he recalled that violating the National Green Tribunal orders, a road was laid in the river and sand was illegally mined besides transporting the same to other States. He alleged that the YSRCP activists attacked the BJP leaders, who tried to obstruct illegal sand mining in the river. He said in spite of it, the police did not register any case.

Veerraju said they will take up agitation against the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government in the days to come and chalk out plans at the party State executive meeting to be held in Guntur city soon.

Earlier, over 150 persons joined the party in the presence of Somu Veerraju.

Later, in response to a call given by the party high command, he painted a lotus symbol on the wall in Guntur West Assembly constituency.

BJP State general secretary Bitra Sivannarayana and State vice-president Surendra Reddy were present.