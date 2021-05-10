Guntur : Government sends teachers in throes of deadly disease

Guntur : The teacher were supposed to teach student in this month in normal days are forced to performed duties in hospitals and take the risk of taking care of patients, what the health workers ought to do, particularly during the Covid pandemic.

Significantly, many teachers were infected when the government allowed schools to continue classes despite surging covid cases across the State. And now, the government is sending them in the throes of diseases by deputing them in hospitals to look after the Covid patients.

The district administration appointed teachers working in Guntur Municipal Corporation and the Zilla Parishad Schools as caretakers to enquire about health condition of the Covid-19 patients for a period of 14 days. The district officials sent SMS to the school teachers on Saturday to this effect.

According to the instructions issued by district Collector V Vivek Yadav, the school teacher has to enquire about the health condition of the allotted Covid-19 patient for 14 days and fill the Google form.

The teacher has to interact with the Covid -19 patient and try to find out whether the patient received the kit or not, whether ANM is available to the patient or not. The caretaker has to find out whether or not the Covid-19 patient is using medicines.

The teachers have also gather information such as patient is taking hot water, proper diet or not. They suggest the patient to contact call centre 104, in case of any problem relating to treatment.

Meanwhile, Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Rama Krishna demanded that the government declare teachers as frontline warriors and extend Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage.

In a statement, he said the government has failed to set up separate camps to administer Covid-19 vaccine to the school teachers.

He demanded that the government allot beds for teachers in the Covid-19 hospitals. He opposed using of services of teachers as caretakers for Covid-19 patients.