Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita consoles YSRCP activists hurt in rival attack

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha consoling the YSRCP activists injured in violence at Kopparru village on Thursday
Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha consoling the YSRCP activists injured in violence at Kopparru village on Thursday

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha condemned attack on YSRCP activists at Kopparru village under Pedanandipadu mandal in Guntur district. She consoled injured in violence at Kopparru village on Thursday.

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha condemned attack on YSRCP activists at Kopparru village under Pedanandipadu mandal in Guntur district. She consoled injured in violence at Kopparru village on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said TDP leaders attacked 10 YSRCP activists with sticks at Kopparru. She said about 40 TDP activists attacked the YSRCP activists and injured them and added that YSRCP leader Inturi Hanumantha Rao was seriously injured. She said the police shifted the injured YSRCP activists by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

She said that the TDP leaders lodged false cases against the YSRCP activists and created law and order problem in the peaceful Kopparru village. She instructed the police officials to take all the steps not to recur such things in future.

