Guntur: Identify contacts of Corona patients, staff told

Guntur: Municipal Corporation commissioner Challa Anuradha inspected ward No 90 at AT Agraharam in Guntur city on Wednesday. She checked diaries of volunteers and registers and need to solve petitions within stipulated time.

She directed to check health condition of persons above sixty years of age and patients suffering from chronic diseases. She directed them to conduct tests with oximeter and temperature tests.

If test result is positive for Covid-19, immediately inform doctors for giving treatment. Primary and secondary contacts should be immediately identified to check spread of Covid-19. She explained steps taken by GMC to check spread of Covid-19.