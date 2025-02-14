Guntur IGP visits Kotappakonda

Guntur: Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarva Shresth Tripathi has directed police officials to prepare for the necessary arrangements for the Kotappakonda Tirunalu, scheduled to take place on February 26.

During his visit to the historical Kotappakonda on Thursday, he examined the temple surroundings and reviewed the security arrangements for the event. He instructed the officials to create plans for queue lines and vehicle parking.

Additionally, he recommended that they investigate the traffic issues experienced during last year’s event and take steps to address these problems. Tripathi also advised the officials to work with the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department to carry out repairs on the roads, including road widening and the repair of culverts.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of setting up fencing around the temple to prevent any untoward incidents.

Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, additional SP (Admn) JV Santosh, additional SP V Sattibabu, Narasaraopet DSP K Nageswara Rao, AR DSP Mahatma Gandhi Reddy and Narasaraopet Rural Circle Inspector P Rama Krishna were present.