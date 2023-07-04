Live
Guntur: JSP will work with like-minded parties, says Manohar
Guntur: JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar said that if the YSRCP government fulfilled 99% of its election promises, what is the need to distribute 9.48 lakh tokens under Jagananna Suraksha programme. If the government solves the problems of people, what is the need to conduct Spandana programme, he wondered.
Addressing the media at JSP office in Tenali on Monday, he criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did nothing to the people during the last four years. He recalled that during JSP chief Pawan Kalyan Varahi Yatra, people gave representations for pensions and roads. Claiming that there was a good response to Pawan Kalyan’s varahi yatra, he said Pawan Kalyan interacted with the people and explained his future plans for the development of the State. JSP will go forward with other like-minded parties for the development of State, he added.
Nadendla said they will announce the schedule for the second phase of Varahi Yatra very soon. Replying to a question, he said they will start the second phase Varahi Yatra from West Godavari.