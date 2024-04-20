Live
Guntur: Kilari, Nandigam, Tenneti file nominations
Guntur : YSRCP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha Kilari Venkata Rosaiah filed his nomination at the collectorate in Guntur city on Friday.
Kilari was accompanied by government chief whip in the State Legislative Council Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarulu and handed over his nomination papers to the Guntur district collector and returning officer for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency M Venugopal Reddy at the collectorate.
At present he is representing the Ponnuru Assembly constituency. YSRCP high command fielded him from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency taking votes of Kapu community into consideration. Similarly, sitting MP and YSRCP candidate for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency Nandigam Suresh Babu filed his nomination papers at the collectorate in Bapatla. He was accompanied by MLA Kona Raghupati.
He handed over his nomination papers to the Bapatla district collector and returning officer for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency Ranjit Basha. He is contesting from Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency (SC reserved) for the second time.
Similarly, TDP candidate for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency Tenneti Krishna Prasad filed his nomination at the collectorate in Bapatla on Friday.
He submitted his nomination papers to the Bapatla district collector and returning officer for Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency Ranjit Basha. A retired IPS officer, Tenneti Krishna Prasad is contesting for the first time from Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency.