Guntur: Latest MitraClip procedure performed

Guntur: For the first time in AP, the doctors of Ramesh Hospitals, Guntur, have successfully performed the MitraClip procedure.

According to the doctors, a 78-year-old bed-ridden man was brought to Ramesh Hospitals here with symptoms of fatigue and breathlessness. The patient had a past medical history of cancer treatment and coronary stent angioplasty. A cardiac examination revealed that there is a leakage in the mitral valve. Doctors suggested a Trans-Catheter invasive 'MitraClip' procedure.

Dr Naga Sri Haritha informed that the MitraClip is a new state-of-the-art medical procedure that is performed just like an angiogram and can provide comfort to mitral valve leakage patients. The clipping of the leaking mitral valve was performed on Sunday and the patient is ready for discharge.

Ramesh Hospitals MD Dr P Ramesh Babu congratulated the team headed by Dr Haritha for successfully performing the rare MitraClip procedure.