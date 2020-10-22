X
Guntur: Mask acts like vaccine for coronavirus, says Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar

District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar flagging off a rally to create awareness on Covid-19 in Guntur on Wednesday
Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar flagged off a rally conducted to create awareness on Covid-19 at Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the aim of conducting the rally is to check spread of Covid-19. He stressed on the need to wear the mask properly, maintain social distance to check spread of Covid-19.

He said they are creating awareness on Covid-19 to dispel fear from the people.

Later, speaking to media, he said that as a part of ten-day awareness campaign on Covid-19, they are conducting awareness rally in Guntur city.

He stressed on the need to reduce Covid-19 cases from 7 per cent to zero per cent. For Corona virus, sanitizer, mask and social distance act like vaccine and added that if we take above precautions, we may distance Covid-19. Medical and Health department activists, doctors, staff nurses, representatives of NGOs participated in the rally.

