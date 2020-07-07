Guntur: Medical tests conducted for CPDCL staff

Guntur: Doctors on Tuesday conducted Covid-19- tests for the employees working in the Central Power Distribution Company Limited in Guntur city.

Speaking on this occasion, Guntur district superintendent engineer M Vijaya Kumar said that taking the health of the consumers visit their office into consideration, they are conducting the tests.

He further said that from March end, fifty percent of the employees have been attending the duties.

He said that they are spraying the disinfectant on the premises to check spread of Covid-19 and added that they have distributed face shield, sanitizers, masks to the employees.