Guntur: Mega health camp held for sanitation workers

A mega health camp was conducted for sanitation workers by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday.

Guntur: A mega health camp was conducted for sanitation workers by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday.

District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and Guntur East MLA Sk Mustafa inaugurated the health camp at B R Stadium here. Doctors from 11 hospitals in the city participated in the camp.

Municipal Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said that based on the reports of the tests conducted at the camp, any treatment required will be provided to the workers under the Aarogyasri scheme. DMHO Dr Sravan Babu, YSR Aarogyasri district coordinator Dr Jaya Rama Krishna, DTCO Dr Lakshma Naik and deputy mayor Sajeela were among those who participated in the programme.


