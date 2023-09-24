Live
- ‘PeddhaKapu’ actor Virat shares about his ground work to get into the character
- PM Modi launches 9 Vande Bharat trains, says stations to be developed in next 25 yrs to be called Amrit Bharat stations
- Madam Sarpanch: Panchayats change profile of women in Maha politics
- Gujarat: Man. nephew drown during Ganesh idol immersion
- From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chillar; have A look at India’s former Miss World’s
- Oppn thinking about election in a fundamentally different way: Rahul
- Amid strained ties with TN BJP unit, EPS to hold key party meet
- 31 injured as passenger train hits cargo train in Pakistan's Punjab
- Study shows our gut microbes may determine bone health
- Priyanka Chopra demands swift implementation of Women’s Reservation Bill
Just In
Guntur: Mega health camp held for sanitation workers
Highlights
A mega health camp was conducted for sanitation workers by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday.
Guntur: A mega health camp was conducted for sanitation workers by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday.
District Collector M Venugopal Reddy, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and Guntur East MLA Sk Mustafa inaugurated the health camp at B R Stadium here. Doctors from 11 hospitals in the city participated in the camp.
Municipal Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said that based on the reports of the tests conducted at the camp, any treatment required will be provided to the workers under the Aarogyasri scheme. DMHO Dr Sravan Babu, YSR Aarogyasri district coordinator Dr Jaya Rama Krishna, DTCO Dr Lakshma Naik and deputy mayor Sajeela were among those who participated in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS