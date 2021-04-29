Guntur : Mirchi Yard closed from May 3 to June 6

Guntur : Guntur Mirchi Yard declared summer holidays from May 3 to June 6.Following request of the workers and employees, the yard officials took this decision.

In a statement, the yard secretary Venkta Reddy urged the farmers not to bring chilli stocks to the yard during the holidays.

He said they have made alternative arrangements to sell the chilli stocks during the holidays at cold storage units and godownsthrough E-NAM system.

He said yard will be reopened on June 7 and added that the farmers may bring chilli stocks from June 7 to the yard.