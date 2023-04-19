Guntur Mirchi Yard to be renovated

Guntur: The government has sanctioned Rs 712.20 lakh to renovate Asia's biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard.

Commissioner and Director of Agriculture Marketing Rahul Pandey issued orders to this effect on April 16. The Executive Engineer (Marketing) or Deputy Executive Engineer (Marketing) will take steps to execute the works.

According to the official sources, a new building will be constructed for the canteen in place of the dilapidated building. Guest house will be renovated. Replacement of old electrical towers and led lights will be part of renovation. Similarly, repairs will be taken up to RO plant and coolers.