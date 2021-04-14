Guntur: MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi tested positive for Covid
Highlights
Guntur: Tadikonda MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi was tested positive for coronavirus. She is undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad for the last few days. Her health condition is stable.
She expressed confidence that she will recover and come back very soon. In a statement, she urged the party leaders and activists not to worry about her health. She condemned false propaganda about her health condition.
