Guntur: MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi tested positive for Covid

Tadikonda MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi was tested positive for coronavirus. She is undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad for the last few days.

Guntur: Tadikonda MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi was tested positive for coronavirus. She is undergoing treatment in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad for the last few days. Her health condition is stable.

She expressed confidence that she will recover and come back very soon. In a statement, she urged the party leaders and activists not to worry about her health. She condemned false propaganda about her health condition.

