Guntur: Motorists face harrowing time negotiating submerged roads

Guntur: The residents faced a tough time after heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging in the city on Sunday. The submerged roads made commuting a nightmare.

Water stagnation on several roads caused inconvenience to the residents and motorist alike in several parts of the city. Rainwater inundated roads at Ratnagiri Nagar (Palakaluru Road).

Bikers faced a lot of trouble in negotiating the water-logged roads. Many two-wheeler riders were seen pushing out their vehicles stuck in the craters filled with rainwater with much difficulty.

Water-logging was also reported on roads at Atagraharam, Arundalpet, Brodipet, Lakshmipuram, Swarnabharatinagar, Ramakrishnapuram, Pattabhipuram and Gujjanagundla areas.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the officials to take steps to prevent stagnation of rainwater on the roads.

Residents and vehicle riders are requesting the municipal corporation to take steps to drain rainwater.