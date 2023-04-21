  • Menu
Guntur: MP GVL Narasimha Rao thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning special trains
Guntur : For the convenience of pilgrims going to Varanasi for Ganga Pushkaralu, special trains will be operated from Guntur, Tirupati, Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. Following the request of Rajya Sabha Member

GVL Narasimha Rao, the South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain sent proposals, which the Railway Board has accepted.

GVL Narasimha Rao thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning special trains to Varanasi for the convenience of the devotees going to Ganga Pushkaralu.

