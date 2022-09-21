Guntur Municipal Corporation starts paying compensation to affected house owners

Guntur: The Town Planning Department of Guntur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday started compensation payment process to the house owners, whose lands will be acquired for widening the main road at AT Agraharam in Guntur city. At present, the road is 17 feet to 60 feet at various places. Taking increasing traffic into consideration, the GMC has taken steps to widen the 1.19 kms stretch to 80 feet for the smooth flow of the traffic.

According to the GMC Town Planning department officials, about 187 house owners will be affected due to the road widening and it will pay the compensation of Rs 7.1 crore.

The GMC officials started payment of compensation through cheques to the house owners, who came forward to give their lands or houses to be affected due to the road-widening. If this road is widened, it is easy for the people to go to Ashok Nagar, Brodipet, Collectorate, Pattabhipuram, Lakshmipuram and Chuttugunta Junction.

Trees were felled for road-widening. After shifting electrical and telephone poles, GMC engineering officials will start drains construction and then road widening works. It will take some time for execution of all works. The GMC engineering officials decided to complete the road widening work as early as possible.