Guntur: National meet on material engineering begins at Vignan University

Guntur: Vignan University Vice-Chancellor Dr MYS Prasad said that the two-day national virtual conference on 'Advances in modeling, manufacturing and material engineering' was inaugurated with Dr Harpreet Singh, the professor of mechanical engineering of IIT Rupar in Punjab as chief guest on Friday.

Dr Harpreet Singh said that that the department of Robotics and automation engineering, newly introduced in the Vignan University would be very useful for the students. He said that the Robots would work along with people in the next ten years. The employment opportunities would increase manifold with the automation, he said.

Dr T Thomas, IIT-Madras said that the forthcoming Industry 4.0 would help the students with bright future. The students should prepare well for the Industry 4.0 by improving their skills. He also dwelled at length on robotics and automation, 3D printing, rapid prototyping and others.

Dr Lavu Rattaiah, chairman of Vignan Institutions, Registrar MS Raghunathan, conference convener Dr L Suvarna Raju, co-conveners Prof K Venkata Rao, Dr D Vinay Kumar, coordinators Dr G Suresh, TCH Anil Kumar, Mihir Burman, T Bhanu Prakash, deans of various departments and heads of departments were also present.