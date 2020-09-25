Guntur: Need for waste management in local bodies stressed

Guntur: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that if the garbage and waste produced in the city is recycled and reused, cities would be clean.



He addressed a meeting held on the occasion of training classes conducted to the environment secretaries and ward secretaries at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram in Guntur on Thursday.

The GMC and ITC Bangaru Bhavishyattu jointly conducted the meeting. He stressed on significance of garbage and waste management in the local bodies. He said every day 420 tonnes of garbage and waste is being generated in the GMC and added that in order to keep city clean the people must know to how to reduce waste, recycle and reuse it. He said, the GMC is engaging more staff now and directed the officials to get details of the families not segregating the dry and wet waste.

He directed them to prepare a master plan based on that. A plant would be set up in the Guntur city to regenerate the plastic material and added that this plant will generate revenue also. He directed the ward secretaries to create awareness to ward volunteers and residents.

GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha stressed on need to keep surroundings clean. She sought cooperation of the people to keep the city clean.

GMC additional commissioner K Bhagya Lakshmi, deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao, MHO Dr Sridevi were among those participated.