Guntur: Need to put an end to YSRCP rule

Guntur: Central Labour Welfare Board Chairman Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana said that there is need to put an end to the YSRCP government rule. He addressed BJP Praja Poru street corner meeting held at Ramireddy Thota here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Narayana criticised that the YSRCP government failed to fulfil its election promises and cheating the innocent people. He alleged that the State government is diverting the funds released by the Central government schemes to other schemes and the government was not in a position to take up repairs to the roads, which were in bad condition.

He recalled that the Central government was paying Rs 1.8 lakh subsidy for constructing a house at Jagananna Colony and added that Amaravati is the State capital. He urged party activists to conduct campaign about the welfare schemes being introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.