Guntur: Officials told to be ready to implement FDS

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the family doctor system (FDS) very soon to render better medical services to patients.

She addressed a regional medical officers meeting held at GMCANA Auditorium on Guntur Medical College premises here on Tuesday. Medical officers of AP Vaidya Vidhan Parishad, Public Health, Drugs in NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Narasaraopet, Prakasam and Nellore districts attended the meeting.

The Minister recalled that the State government had appointed 176 doctors to introduce family doctor system and improving the facilities in the hospitals. She further said that they have released the budget to transport equipment and medicines to all the PHCs and added that they have distributed 2,300 smart phones to the PHCs. She said MoU vehicles would be kept ready within 45 days. She urged the officials to be ready to implement the family doctor system and said 3,160 diseases would be treated under the YSR Aarogyasri.

Principal secretary, Medical and Health MT Krishna Babu, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad commissioner Vinod Kumar, family welfare commissioner Nivas, Aarogyasri CEO Prasad, Guntur District Collector M Venugopala Reddy were present.