  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Plea to introduce more Vande Bharat trains

MP Galla Jayadev
x

MP Galla Jayadev

Highlights

MP Galla Jayadev requested the Centre to run Vande Bharat trains from Amaravati to Vizag, Hyderabad, Chennai and Tirupati for the convenience of passengers.

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev requested the Centre to run Vande Bharat trains from Amaravati to Vizag, Hyderabad, Chennai and Tirupati for the convenience of passengers.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he recalled the Centre mentioned in the AP State Reorganization Act that it is the responsibility of Centre to establish connectivity between Hyderabad and other important cities. He thanked the Centre for introducing the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Vizag and welcomed the decision of the Central government for manufacturing four Vande Bharat high speed trains. He said there is no clarity on the introduction of metro rail in Vijayawada and Vizag.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X