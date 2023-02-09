Guntur: Plea to introduce more Vande Bharat trains

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev requested the Centre to run Vande Bharat trains from Amaravati to Vizag, Hyderabad, Chennai and Tirupati for the convenience of passengers.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he recalled the Centre mentioned in the AP State Reorganization Act that it is the responsibility of Centre to establish connectivity between Hyderabad and other important cities. He thanked the Centre for introducing the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Vizag and welcomed the decision of the Central government for manufacturing four Vande Bharat high speed trains. He said there is no clarity on the introduction of metro rail in Vijayawada and Vizag.