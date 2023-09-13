Live
Guntur: Python strays into residential area
A 4-foot-long python was rescued from a residential area in Nulakapeta of Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday.
Locals said that the python came in search of food from the nearest hill area.
As soon as locals noticed the python, they panicked and informed a snake catcher who rushed to the spot and caught the reptile.
