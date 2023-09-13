  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Python strays into residential area

Snake catcher with the python
x

Snake catcher with the python

Highlights

A 4-foot-long python was rescued from a residential area in Nulakapeta of Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday.

Guntur: A 4-foot-long python was rescued from a residential area in Nulakapeta of Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday.

Locals said that the python came in search of food from the nearest hill area.

As soon as locals noticed the python, they panicked and informed a snake catcher who rushed to the spot and caught the reptile.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X