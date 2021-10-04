Guntur : Residents complain to SP Arif Hafeez about eve-teasing

Guntur : Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez adopted Toofan Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram at Pattabhipuram in Guntur city and ensure the residents that he would solve problems of the residents.

The SP visited these places on Sunday and enquired about problems of the residents. Some of the residents complained that eve-teasers are harassing the girls. Some youth who consume liquor are moving on the autos and harassing the girls on the road.

They complained about ganja sales and playing of cards and added that there are no closed circuit cameras.

Arif Hafeez said that he adopted Venkatadripet and made it problem-free area. He assured that he will solve the problems in Satyanarayanapuram and Toofan Nagar within next 24hours.

He instructed Pattabhipuram Circle Inspector to step up patrolling on the movements of anti-social elements.

Guntur west DSP Supraja, Pattabhipuram Circle Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy were present.