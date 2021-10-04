  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur : Residents complain to SP Arif Hafeez about eve-teasing

Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez visiting Tufan Nagar in Guntur on Sunday
x

Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez visiting Tufan Nagar in Guntur on Sunday

Highlights

Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez adopted Toofan Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram at Pattabhipuram in Guntur city and ensure the residents that he would solve problems of the residents.

Guntur : Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez adopted Toofan Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram at Pattabhipuram in Guntur city and ensure the residents that he would solve problems of the residents.

The SP visited these places on Sunday and enquired about problems of the residents. Some of the residents complained that eve-teasers are harassing the girls. Some youth who consume liquor are moving on the autos and harassing the girls on the road.

They complained about ganja sales and playing of cards and added that there are no closed circuit cameras.

Arif Hafeez said that he adopted Venkatadripet and made it problem-free area. He assured that he will solve the problems in Satyanarayanapuram and Toofan Nagar within next 24hours.

He instructed Pattabhipuram Circle Inspector to step up patrolling on the movements of anti-social elements.

Guntur west DSP Supraja, Pattabhipuram Circle Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X