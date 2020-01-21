Guntur: RTC drivers told to achieve 'zero accident' record

Guntur: Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad has stressed on the need to achieve zero accident record in the APSRTC.



He addressed a meeting at the APSRTC Guntur regional manager's office here on the occasion of 31st Road Safety Week celebrations on Tuesday.

He felt that drunken driving was leading to accidents and added the drivers should always feel it as responsibility as they will take 40 to 50 passengers in bus to their destinations. He suggested the drivers to be careful while negotiating turns.

He appreciated the APSRTC officials for taking steps to impart training to RTC bus drivers to improve their driving skills and to reduce road accidents. He urged the bus drivers to follow strictly traffic rules for passengers' safety.

APSRTC Guntur Regional Manager S T C Raghava Kumar explained steps taken by the APSRTC to reduce road accidents.