Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni says e-pass must for entry into Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni made it clear that those who possessed e-pass will be allowed into Andhra Pradesh at Pondugula check-post in the state. He made a surprise visit to Pondugala check-post in the state on Wednesday and said e-pass is compulsory to enter into AP.

He said without e-pass, nobody would be allowed. He further said that swab test is compulsory for those who come from Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi to AP via Pondugala check-post. He said over four hundred persons were coming into AP with e-passes.

Police at state borders in Palnadu region are working well and appreciated their service. He sought those who come from other states cooperate with the police to check the spread of Covid-19. He further said that those who have spandana pass would be allowed into AP at Pondugala check-post from 7 am to 7 pm. He said they have stepped up vigilance on the illegal sale of liquor.