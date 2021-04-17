Guntur: Shops to open till 6pm only from April 19

Guntur: All the shops and establishments in Guntur city will be kept open between 9 am to 6 pm from April 19.

Andhra Chamber of Commerce Guntur district president Atukuri Anjaneyulu announced this decision after consulting the traders and the district administration.

Taking increase of Covid-19 cases in the district, he took this decision. He said there is need to reduce working hours of shops and establishment working hours. He felt that there is need to implement the same timings in the state to check spread of Civil-19.He urged the officially strictly implement the timings because traders have agreed for this proposal.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, as many as 735 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district, out of which 360 new cases were reported in Guntur city. Increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is worrying the district administration. The officials authorised 19 more hospitals to treat the Covid-19 patients in the district.

The district administration took all the steps to create awareness on Covid-19 and need to wear masks and maintaining social distance. Guntur urban police officials are strictly implementing the compulsory wearing of masks. The teams of the police officials are checking the autos, cars and bikers at all important centers in Guntur city and collecting penalty from those who are moving on roads without masks. Similarly, the Guntur rural police officials are implementing this rule.

Meanwhile, the GMC officials are conducting Teeka Utsav.

A teacher working in the SKBM High School in Guntur city was tested positive for coronavirus. The GMC declared holidays for two days to the school to sanitise the school premises. Two teachers working in the GMC school died of Covid-19. The family members of the deceased teachers were also tested positive for the virus.