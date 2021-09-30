Guntur : Solve SC/ST atrocity cases at earliest, officials told

Guntur : Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar directed the officials to take steps to solve SC/ST atrocity cases immediately.

He addressed the District Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that 113 SC/ST atrocity cases have been under investigation since 2014 in the district.

Social Welfare department Deputy Director Madhusudhana Rao explained steps taken by the government to solve the SC/ST atrocity cases through the power point presentation.

Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuna said that the government will take steps to solve the SC/ST Atrocity cases and made it clear that the government will take stern action against the accused in the SC/ST atrocity cases.

He recalled that the government has reacted on B Tech student Nallapu Ramya murder case and paid ex-gratia to the kin of Ramya. He assured that the government will take all the steps not to recur such incidents.

Joint Collector K Sridhar Reddy assured that the government will solve the SC/ST Atrocity cases.

District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee members Sunil Kumar, B SrinivasaRao, G Gangadhara Rao, D Chandra Naik, M Samuel, K Koti Ratnam were present.