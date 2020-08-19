Guntur: SP Vishal Gunni says no permission to set up Ganesh pandals

Guntur: Urban SP Vishal Gunni on Wednesday urged the people to celebrate Vinayakachavithi in the houses. He made it clear that there is no permission to set up big idols at pandals at junctions in the backdrop of Covid-19 cases.



He suggested against setting up huge idols of Lord Ganesh on the street for performing pujas. He sought cooperation of people and officials in maintaining social distance. He urged the people to perform pujas to clay idols and while immersing Ganesh idols, wear masks and maintain distance. He requested the people in the containment zones to cooperate with police and other officials in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases.