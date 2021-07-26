Guntur: Special drive to administer Covishield second dose today

Guntur: The district administration is conducting a special drive to administer vaccines to teachers, health workers and mothers with infants on Monday.

According to officials, the second dose of Covishield vaccines will be given to 1.35 lakh persons including teachers, lecturers, professors working in the government schools, colleges, universities as well as private educational institutions, health workers, mothers of below of five years age children and pregnant women.

The revenue officials have already set up 145 centres and another 100 additional centres will be set up taking special drive into consideration. The government has already directed the Education department to administer vaccines to the teachers working in all government, aided and private education institutions in the backdrop of reopening of the schools after summer vacation on August 16.

The Medical and Health Department officials said that they would to administer the second dose to above 45-years of age group persons. DMHO Dr J Yasmin conducted a review meeting and directed the officials to make the programme a success.

Covishield stock has already reached the DMHO office for this purpose. Speculation is rife that Covid third wave will likely to hit in September or October. As a precautionary measure, the officials are conducting the special drive to administer the second dose.

DMHO Dr Yasmin said that they are conducting a special drive to administer Covishield vaccine to 1.35 lakh persons in the district and the officials have made necessary arrangements for this purpose. She urged the officials to avail the facility provided by the district administration and cooperate.

Meanwhile, the district administration is conducting the special drive to create awareness on precautionary measures to check spread of Covid-19. The district administration has already conducted awareness programmes through the social media on need to wear masks.