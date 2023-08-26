Guntur: Special pujas performed to Goddess Varalakshmi

Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Goddess Sri Varalakshmi on the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham at Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple in Kotappakonda, Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Pedakakani and Goddess Bala Chamundika at Sri Amaralingeswara Swamy temple in Amaravati on Friday.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Goddess Astalakshmi at Goddess Astalakshmi temple at Arundalpet, Omkara Kshetram in Brodipet, Swayam Sidda Kali Peetham at Pattabhipuram, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Gorantla and Sri Vasavi Kanya Kameswari Temple at Patnam Bazaar.

Large number of women gathered at Astalakshmi temple and Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple and performed puja to Goddess Sri Varalakshmi.

Temples were colourfully decorated on this occasion.

Taking advantage of the festival, the prices of puja items were increased. A big size coconut was sold at Rs 50, rose flowers sold at Rs 1.50 each and other flowers used for performing puja were sold at Rs 400 a kg. Similarly, Jasmine, jaji flowers moora sold at Rs 70. Even bangles, which women purchase new ones on the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham, were also sold at Rs 90 a dozen, which were otherwise sold at Rs 90.