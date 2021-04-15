Guntur: Take steps to check spread of coronavirus, says Collector Vivek Yadav

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday directed the officials to take steps to check spread of Covid-19 cases in the district.

He addressed a meeting with officials at the Collectorate and discussed the Covid situation in the district. He explained Covid-19 vaccination, positive cases, contact tracing, Covid-19 tests, vaccination centres, home isolation, containment zones, hospital management, beds, oxygen supply, emergency medicines supply, setting up of Covid-19 centres through the powerpoint presentation.

Vivek Yadav directed the officials to set up containment zones, contact tracing, hospital management and Covid-19 centres management like last year. He instructed to create awareness on the need to get vaccination to check spread of Covid-19 and directed the officials of Medical and Health department, Revenue and PR departments take steps to create awareness on Covid-19. He directed the officials to monitor the treatment rendered to the Covid-19 patients in the hospitals through CCTV and inform higher officials if there are lapses in the treatment. He also instructed them to keep sufficient beds and oxygen in the hospitals and solve problems reported in the call centre.

The Collector told officials to engage ward secretariat and village secretariat employees to identify primary contacts and secondary contacts. He directed them to book cases against those moving on the roads without masks. He instructed them to work with coordination to check spread of coronavirus.

Joint Collectors P Prasanti, K Sridhar Reddy and DMHO Dr J Yasmin were present.