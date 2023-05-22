Guntur: TDP demands reservations for BCs in legislature

Guntur: Former Finance Minister and TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded that the government should conduct a caste census for BCs and extend reservations for them in the legislature. He addressed a BC roundtable meeting held at Fertilisers Dealers Kalyana Mandapam here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, Ramakrishnudu said, “If the government conducts BCs caste census, they will be in the forefront of democracy. Unity among BCs is necessary to fight for their rights and solve their problems. All the BCs are facing problems in the YSRCP government.”

TDP State president K Atchannaidu said if anybody criticises the YSRCP government’s failures and questions its mistakes, the police department is booking false cases against them. He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has divided the BCs to gain political mileage. He recalled that the TDP government introduced a sub-plan for BCs and implemented Adarana scheme to distribute tools to the BCs. He congratulated the BC leaders for conducting the meeting and informed the next meeting will be held in Anantapur district.

Former Minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra said since the YSRCP government came to power, 28 TDP BC activists were murdered and recalled that the TDP government had introduced a sub-plan for BCs and the YSRCP government was not releasing the funds for the sub-plan.

Former Minister Prattipati Pulla Rao and Jana Sena Party leader B Srinivas Yadav participated in the meeting.