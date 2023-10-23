  • Menu
Guntur: TDP performs yagam for Naidu’s release

TDP leaders on Sunday performed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Sudarshana Yagam at Chinakakani seeking blessings of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy for the release of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu from the jail.

TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu, TDP leaders Kanaparthi Srinivasa Rao, Pamulapati Srinivasa Rao, Kavuri Krishna Prasad were present. Meanwhile, TDP leaders led by party Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed participated in the prayers in the church for the release of Naidu. Speaking on this occasion, Naseer Ahmed said people are voluntarily coming forward and performing puja for the release of Naidu.

TDP leaders Bathula Bhaskar, Sekuri Madhava Rao, Gaddam Nagaraju, Jada Suresh, Madas Soma Sekhar participated.

