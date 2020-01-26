Guntur: Tension builds up as YSRCP, TDP activists clash

Guntur: Tension prevailed following a clash between YSRCP and TDP activists in Tenali on Saturday.



Trouble broke out when a group of men, allegedly the ruling party activists, burnt the effigy of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the hunger strike camp, near Tenali Municipal office. The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi has been staging hunger strike in the camp to protest against the government's decision to shift the capital from Amaravati. The activists raised slogans against TDP leaders and burnt the flexis. Eggs and tomatoes were hurled at the hunger strike camp and also at former Minister Alapati Rajedra Prasad.

The TDP cadre clashed with the YSRCP activists, it is alleged.

Alapati Rajendra Prasad, former Minister Nakka Anand Babu other TDP leaders staged a protest at Market Centre.

Addressing the gathering, Anand condemned incident. He demanded action against those who attacked TDP activists and leaders. Rajendra Prasad criticised the police for not preventing the attack on his party men. He demanded action against YSRCP activists who attacked TDP workers in the camp.