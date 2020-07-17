Guntur to be in lockdown for a week amid increasing coronavirus cases

Guntur Lockdown: It is known that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in Andhra Pradesh especially in Guntur district. Currently, more than 5,000 corona cases have been reported in the district of which 1,829 have been recovered from coronavirus, and 32 have reported dead.

District Collector Samuel Anand said a full lockdown would be in place across the district from Saturday to contain the coronavirus. He clarified that for daily necessities, permission is allowed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. He revealed that the public should not come out unless it is necessary for a week. It is also advised to the people to wear the mask strictly and follow social distance along with the usage of sanitizers.

In the case of coronavirus cases in the Andhra Pradesh, 22,304 samples were tested on Thursday in the state of which 2584 tested positive for COVID-19. On the other hand, 40 people have lost their lives due to the dreadful virus. The total number of cases registered in the state has reached 35,159. The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 492 so far.