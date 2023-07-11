  • Menu
Guntur: Vangaveeti Ranga a great inspiration to crores of people

Veda Seeds executive director Tulasi Dharmacharan felicitating Turlapati Suresh, who wrote a book ‘Vangaveeti Chaitanyaratdha Saradhulu’, with a shawl at Veda Seeds office in Guntur on Monday
Veda Seeds executive director Tulasi Dharmacharan felicitating Turlapati Suresh, who wrote a book 'Vangaveeti Chaitanyaratdha Saradhulu', with a shawl at Veda Seeds office in Guntur on Monday

A book ‘Vangaveeti Chaitanyaratdha Saradhulu’ written by Turlapati Suresh, a follower of late leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, was unveiled by Veda Seeds executive director Tulasi Dharmacharan at Veda Seeds office here on Monday.

Guntur: A book ‘Vangaveeti Chaitanyaratdha Saradhulu’ written by Turlapati Suresh, a follower of late leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga, was unveiled by Veda Seeds executive director Tulasi Dharmacharan at Veda Seeds office here on Monday. Telaga Abhyudaya Sangam members also present on the occasion.

The writer depicted the real incidents in the lives of Vangaveeti Radha and Ranga.

Later speaking on the occasion, Tulasi Dharmacharan said that no one can forget Vangaveeti Ranga’s services to poor and weaker sections in both the Telugu States. ‘Ranga had devoted his entire life for the upliftment of poor people. It is no exaggeration to say that his life is an open book, who has millions of fans even after three decades since his death.’

Dharmacharan lauded Turlapati Suresh for writing a book on Ranga and felicitated him with a shawl.

Balishetty Vijay Kumar, Oorubandi Srikanth, Degala Venkateswara Rao, Thota Ranga Rao, Gudi Sathis Kumar, Epuri Anil, Tanniru Srinivasa Rao, Peteti Ravikumar and others participated in this programme.

