Guntur: Veda Seeds' Platinum BG2 cotton seeds give high yields

Guntur: Veda Seeds' hybrid cotton seed Platinum BG2 seed is giving farmers the highest yields, said Neelam Sivaramakrishn, marketing DGM.

On Tuesday, Vedic Seeds representatives set up a platinum cotton field at Pulusu Vemareddy farm in Veldurthy village in Macherla constituency. Speaking on the occasion, DGM Sivaramakrishna said, "Veda Seeds offers high quality, high yielding hybrid seeds with the confidence that farmers across the district are living happily with good yields using our company seeds."

This Platinum BG2 hybrid seed is a new type of bend, light soils can be molded at 3 X 1 feet, fertile soils can be planted at 3 1/2 X 1 feet, and all bending conditions allow for the highest benefits to farmers. He said that this type of cotton is very easy to grow and farmers are looking forward to planting this crop in the coming season. He said about 1,500 farmers from Macherla, Durgi and Veldurthy zones had attended the demonstration.

The event was attended by Distributor Sriramula Reddy, Veda Seeds Regional Manager Gurjala Narasimha Rao, Coordinator Alla Bhaskara Rao, Anjaneyulu, Adireddy, Dealers Narayana etc.