Guntur: VSAT-2024 notification released

Guntur: Vignan’s University released notification for admissions into B Tech, B Pharmacy, BBA, BCA, BSc, BA LLB, BBA LLB, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, M Tech, MBA, MCA, M Sc Chemistry, MA English, and PhD (VSAT -2024) for the academic year 2024-25 at a programme held at the university premises at Vadlamudi on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the university vice-chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan highlighted the diverse range of courses B Tech, Agriculture, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Biomedical, Chemical, Civil, Computer Science (CSE), as well as emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Cyber security, business systems, data science, IoT, ECE, ECE-VLSI, EEE, Food Technology, IT, Mechanical, Textile Technology, BSc Agriculture, BA (LLB), BBA (LLB), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, and B Pharmacy.

Admissions dean of the university, Dr KV Krishna Kishore said applications for the VSAT entrance test will be available at all Vignan institutes. He said prospective students can also apply online through the university’s website at www.vignan.ac.in.

The entrance exam will be held in AP, Telangana and other states from March 1 to April 30. The last date for submitting the filled application is February 25.

Vignan’s University In-Charge registrar Dr PMV Rao and director admissions A Gouri Shankar Rao were present.